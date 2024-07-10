Liberta woman loses everything in house fire

- Advertisement -

A Liberta woman has lost her home in a fire which broke out on Monday.

St Paul MP Chet Greene was among those who extended sympathies and support to Elaine Rodney.

“While no words can truly ease the pain of such a tremendous loss, please know that I am here to support you. In the midst of this tragedy, I am grateful that you are safe and unharmed,” he said.

Greene assured Rodney that the community would rally together to help her.

Rodney’s two-bedroom wooden home was completely destroyed by the flames. She was fortunately not at home at the time.

While it may be too early to know the cause of the fire, she told Observer that no electrical appliances were left on that day and suggested the cause could have been connected to the light poles.

“Because the other day, this outside one here was sparking fire,” Rodney said.

The woman, who has been living in Antigua for almost 30 years, received a call from her neighbour at about 4.25pm Monday informing her that her house was ablaze.

She is staying with her neighbour temporarily while she solicits assistance from anyone who can afford to help.

“I need assistance, because I lost everything, everything. I don’t have anything. I need bed, stove, fridge, all that, because I don’t have nothing. Clothes, all of those things, money, food, stuff, all of those things, because I don’t have anything left,” Rodney added.