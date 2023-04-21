Liberta resident ‘Mama Veda’ celebrates 104th birthday today 

- Advertisement -

Sarah Anne Evangeline Joseph, also known as Veda Joseph and, Mama Veda, will mark her 104th birthday today with a special celebration at her Liberta home.

Born on April 21 1919, she was first of the five children born to Amelia Beatrice Richards who was also called Dada B. She never knew her father as he died when she was a baby.

She was never married, and she has seven children, all of whom are still alive. Among her many grandchildren are an airline pilot, a medical doctor, architect, teacher and contractor, and their achievements make Mama Veda very happy.

Mama Veda’s only surviving sibling, Verna Frederic-Francis, who resides in England, is also a centenarian at 100 years and two months.

Mama Veda was born in Green Hill, Liberta, right in the area where she now resides. She never attended secondary school and never had any training in any special skill. She grew up working in agriculture — in the fields of various estates and other local farms. She was also a domestic worker.

She enjoyed going to dances, picnics, christening parties, singing meetings and church. She has travelled to many countries such as the US Virgin Islands, the, British Virgin Islands, England, USA, Curacao, St Kitts and Nevis, and Cuba to name a few.

“Mama Veda is not fussy about food; her family simply prepares the usual dishes and she eats and enjoys them,” a release said. “Her vision, although not 20/20, still allows her to see and read. Her memory also is still sharp and no one can out-talk her in a conversation. She suffers mostly from aches and pains in her knees and hips.

“Mama Veda is doing very well at 104 years, and she will tell you she did nothing special to reach that age – it’s the gift from the Creator to whom she gives all the praise and thanks. Happy 104th birthday to Ms Sarah Anne Evangeline Joseph.”