Liberta Primary record massive win at home

As the Cool and Smooth Inter-school Basketball League made its way to Liberta for the first time, the home team, Liberta Primary, recorded a 30-3 victory over Willikies Primary on Wednesday afternoon.

Keturah Christmas led the Mini-girls team with eight points and Tiquesha Charles’ five points to remain undefeated, while Willikies’ Kashala Weekes netted two points. Buckleys Primary also recorded a big win, trouncing Combined 20-8. T’rekah Beazer led all scorers with six points, while teammates Abigail Michael and Attrianna George sank four each.

Kinaya Lewis also netted four points for Combined in a losing effort. Meanwhile at the JSC Sports Complex, Princess Margaret School (PMS) suffered double losses both in the Junior boys and Intermediate divisions. Antigua Grammar School (AGS) handed PMS their first loss, winning 17-12.

Alani Thomas had 12 points for the Semper Virens, while Yanique Watley, Kayonte George and Kejual Peters all scored four points for PMS. St. Joseph’s Academy (SJA) hammered the men in pink and grey, defeating them 41-25. Tamraj Stuart and Ginobli Cornwall both scored 10 points forthe victors, while Cecil Farrell and Alberto Diaz banked 10 and seven points for Princess Margaret.

Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) continue to have an impressive showing in the Senior Boys’ category, as the men in blue trounced All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) 79-43. The dynamic duo of Jevonte Daley and Jaheem James combined to score 45 of the victors 79 points. Shalom Bloodman ofAll Saints Secondary had 10 points in a losing effort.