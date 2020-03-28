Liberta man gets five years for manslaughter

By Latrishka Thomas

Five years behind bars is the sentence given to a Liberta man for manslaughter, by Justice Stanley John yesterday.

Ibell Carr was charged with the murder of fellow villager Kelvin Matthew in 2017. And last month Carr pleaded guilty to the charge as his trial was about to begin in the High Court.

In September 2017, Carr, then 28, got into a heated argument with Matthew on the Liberta Basketball Court.

The altercation resulted in the Table Hill Garden resident arming himself with a sharp object which he used to gash Matthew in his chest.

The 40-year-old victim succumbed to the injury and was pronounced dead on the spot by a medical doctor.