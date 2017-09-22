Liberta Man Charged With Murder

Police have charged 28yr old Ibell Carr of Table Hill Garden, Liberta with Murder. He is accused of killing his fellow villager, 40yr old Kelvin Matthew of Liberta on Monday. Both men allegedly got into a heated argument, which resulted in Carr arming himself with a sharp object which he used to stab Mathew in his chest. He was pronounced dead on the spot by a medical doctor. The incident took place on the Liberta Basketball Court. He appeared in District “B” Magistrate’s Court in All Saints on Thursday and was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison. His Committal date is set for 6th December, 2017.

Meanwhile, 15yr old Daniel Westford of Point was charged by the police for Wounding with Intent to Murder. He is accused of using stone to hit Devonte James of McKinnons in his head, knocking him unconscious. The incident occurred on Friday 15th September at the junction of Athill Street and Dickenson Bay Street. He appeared before the Court and was released in the custody of his mother and placed on a curfew, which runs from 6am to 6pm daily. He has to surrender any form of travel documents, and must always be seen in the company of his mother, except at school. His committal date is set for 19th December, 2017.