Liberta Clinic re-opens as work continues to refurbish other facilities

- Advertisement -

By Tahna Weston

[email protected]

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation, and the Environment has fulfilled its promise of having the Liberta Clinic reopened by this week.

The clinic officially opened its doors yesterday and will operate from Monday to Thursday from 8 am to 4:30 pm and on Fridays from 8 am to 3 pm.

According to the Ministry of Health, “The clinic will offer a wide range of essential healthcare services, including blood pressure and blood sugar monitoring, weight checks, antenatal and postnatal care, family planning, wound care and dressings, and child health services.

“Clinics for hypertension and diabetes management are also available, alongside pap smears, neonatal assessments, walk-in consultations with a nutrition officer and counseling sessions.”

The ministry said it remains committed to improving access to healthcare services in Antigua and Barbuda, as it encourages members of the public to visit the Liberta Clinic to benefit from the comprehensive services being provided.

Minister of Health Sir Molwyn Joseph said when he was appointed to the post one of his first duties was to ask the Principal Nursing Officer to evaluate the condition of all the clinics.

Sir Molwyn said a report was compiled in which it was outlined that 28 clinics were in disrepair. Based on this, he said a program was undertaken to build new clinics where it was necessary and to repair those that require extensive repairs and renovation.

He added that the ministry is working earnestly to ensure those other clinics which are undergoing rehabilitation work, including Cobbs Cross, All Saints and Clare Hall, are completed in the shortest possible time.

“We did do some renovation of the Clare Hall Clinic, which was closed for quite some time. So we are aware of other clinics that are in pretty unsatisfactory condition. But with the PS responsible for primary healthcare, we have a stronger management focus on the repairs to these clinics.

“So we’re taking them one at a time or maybe two at a time, depending on the circumstances. But suffice to say, it’s a top priority of the government to have a healthcare infrastructure up to the standards that are required,” the minister said.

Sir Molwyn said that services which are offered by the community clinics would be expanded upon their completion.