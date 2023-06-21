Liberta Blackhawks and Empire Nation To Clash In Two Day Final

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions Liberta Blackhawks and top seed Empire Nation will clash in the final of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two Day final slated for Saturday and Sunday.

The teams advanced to the final following success in the semifinal round of the competition with Blackhawks taking first innings points in a draw with Pigotts Crushers, and Empire advancing on account of being higher ranked than their opponents All Saints Pythons after their match ended due to rain with no clear first innings leader.

Blackhawks, asked to bat after their visitors Crushers won the toss, posted 239 all out with Kofi James top-scoring with 51 from 42 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes. Player of the match, Demari Benta picked up a five-for, claiming five wickets for 59 runs in 18 overs.

Crushers were then bowled out for just 104 with Benta slamming seven fours and two sixes in a knock of 60 off 67 deliveries. Rahkeem Cornwall bagged four wickets for just nine runs in four overs while Karima Gore picked up three for 25.

Blackhawks then posted 91 for five declared in their second innings with Gore making 43 off 21 balls. Elroy Francis Jr picked up three wickets for 40 runs bowling for the visitors before play ended on the second and final day.

James said the focus was on removing the opponents cheaply to secure first innings lead.

“It would have always been a challenge because 239 with the bowling that we have wouldn’t come easy. They have a lot of overs but it still would not have come easy. We didn’t get complacent but we were confident we could do the job,” he said.

Meanwhile, the other semifinal clash between Empire and All Saints got off to a late start due to a wet pitch at the King George V Ground. Reports are that the pitch, which remained uncovered the night before the start of the match, was drenched by overnight rains.

When play started late on the opening day, Empire were led by player of the match, Tyrone Williams Jr, who made 122 off 190 deliveries as they posted 271 for nine declared. Justin Robinson was best with the ball for Pythons, claiming four wickets for 62 runs in 21.4 overs.

Pythons were 43 for four in their first innings when play was called.

Captain of the Empire team, Kenrick Scott, said the team is fully prepared for what lies ahead in the final.

“We know exactly what we need to do to win this tournament, so we just need to go out there and enjoy our cricket and the results will take care of itself. It’s the same thing as always; just remain as calm as possible, be patient and just enjoy the cricket,” he said.

The final will be played at the King George V Ground.