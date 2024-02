By Samuel Peters

Liberta and Golden Grove primary schools picked up two wins each in the Under 13 Cool and Smooth Inter School Netball Competition.

Liberta beat Nelvie N Gore Primary 11-1, and were victorious over Pares Primary with a 5-0 win. Golden Grove dominated Five Islands Primary 9-1 and a six-nil win over Greenbay Primary. However, Greenbay were triumphant over JT Ambrose Primary School.