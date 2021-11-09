LIAT to resume services to St. Thomas

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA November 9, 2021 – LIAT will resume services to St.

Thomas, U.S Virgin Islands (USVI) on November 21, 2021.

The airline, which has been working to resume services since its restart in November 2020, will add St. Thomas as its tenth destination.



LIAT will operate a weekly service into the Cyril E. King International Airport. The

flight will operate every Sunday. LI 360 will depart V. C. Bird International at 12:45

p.m. and arrive in St. Thomas at 1:45 p.m.

The return leg will leave St. Thomas at 2:45 p.m. and arrive in Antigua at 3:45 p.m. The route will be operated using the ATR 42 aircraft.



Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday November 9 via the LIAT website (www.liat.com)

and its Reservations Call Centre (1-268-480-5601).



LIAT will also for the Christmas season operate three special flights to connect St.

Croix. The return flights from Antigua to St. Croix will operate on December 4,

December 18 and December 31. These special flights can only be booked via the

Reservations Call Centre.



LIAT is also continuing discussions to restart service to other destinations across the

region. The airline, which is currently under Administration, operates to nine

destinations across the Caribbean with its hub and home base located in Antigua.