LIAT to extend temporary layoff of pilots for three more months

Spread the love













(Barbados Today) – LIAT has advised the Leeward Islands Airline Pilots Association of the need to extend the temporary layoff of its pilots for three months.

In a June 11 letter, Human Resources Manager, Samantha May Francis, attributed this to the chronic fiscal turbulence experienced by the regional airline, now made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic, the airline has operated limited service, providing cargo and chartered flights.

But Francis said this is “insufficient to cover the company’s costs.”

The resulting reliance on bailouts from major shareholders to meet their day to day expenses has cast a dark shadow over operations as “these funds continue to be delayed.”

In the letter, LIAT assured employees that they would continue to receive medical insurance coverage and staff travel privileges during this period.