LIAT suspends service to two destinations

Spread the love













After restoring its commercial passenger flights less than a week ago, LIAT is now announcing a suspension of services to two of the previously announced destinations.

The carrier returned to some semblance of normalcy on November 30, with the resumption of passenger flights to a handful of regional destinations.

As part of the announcement, the airline said it would be flying to countries including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

It is unclear whether LIAT planes have yet touched down in all of those countries, but two for sure, remain in limbo.

In a media statement today (Saturday), the airline announced that services to Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines would be suspended, until new flight approvals are given.

A scheduled flight was made to Barbados on November 30, but LIAT says they have since been informed by both territories that new arrangements must be made for operations into the countries.

The airline has, therefore, made the decision to temporarily suspend services to these destinations, while these new arrangements are being finalised.

The statement noted that prior to its suspension of services due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the airline had been operating to these destinations on valid flight approvals, which have not expired.

Passengers whose flights have been affected are being asked to contact the LIAT Reservations Call Centre for assistance – while the airline will waive all change fees for these passengers, for any inconvenience caused.

Meanwhile, just this week, the Leeward Islands Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA) said it was awaiting the outcome of LIAT’s court proceedings, before taking further steps with resolutions to their issues.