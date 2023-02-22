LIAT revival still in limbo as Dominica PM offers indifferent ‘update’ on talks

- Advertisement -

No meaningful solutions appear to be imminent amid continued efforts by the Antigua and Barbuda government to revive the operations of regional carrier, LIAT, and despite recent high-level talks between Caricom leaders.

The priority items on the docket for last week’s 44th regular meeting of Caricom heads of government, held in the Bahamas, were the sustained challenges with interregional travel and the humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

And while the consensus among the leaders was that both issues are regrettable and seriously threaten growth and development in the region, there was no word of any immediately applicable solutions reached during the three-day meeting.

Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, told media on the summit’s final day, “It’s an ongoing discussion. We have mandated the Central Bank to explore and to examine the current challenge that we have, and to come up with some recommendations on how we can overcome the intraregional travel issue.

“Among ourselves as heads [of government], we’ve also discussed a number of actions we believe that we can take [immediately] to help resolve all the current challenges that we have.

“The reality is, I mean, we all miss LIAT in the Caribbean – an airline that was chastised by so many of us, but now we understand and appreciate the important public good [that] LIAT espoused for so many decades,” Skerrit added.

The Gaston Browne-led administration in St John’s has been leading the charge for LIAT to be revamped and returned to its former glory, evident in its move to establish LIAT 2020, and has been on a campaign to solicit support from colleague governments across the subregion.

Proposals for financing arrangements have already been sent to said governments, but word from the Cabinet in Antigua is that there has not been much forthcoming in terms of tangible responses.

Work is still being doing, however – according to official declarations – to explore alternative arrangements such as partnering with other airlines to boost capacity.

And it is not all doom and gloom on the regional cooperation front, as Skerrit also told the closing press conference that, “We’re looking at what kind of construct we can bring into play, recognising that there are existing companies that are servicing our islands, and see how we can work with those existing entities to seek to alleviate the current challenge.”

He did not mention LIAT by name in that statement, but it is one of the airlines – along with InterCaribbean Airways and Air Antilles – that continue to serve the region, albeit in a much-reduced capacity, following the collapse of LIAT 1974 Ltd back in 2020.

Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, and St Vincent and the Grenadines were the majority shareholders in LIAT 1974 at the time of its winding up.