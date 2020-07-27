LIAT pays tribute to Owen Arthur

Spread the love













(Barbados Today) – The Management and Staff of LIAT are deeply saddened by the passing of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Right Honourable, Professor Owen Arthur.

Professor Arthur was the quintessential Caribbean citizen and statesman. He will be remembered for his vision for the Caribbean sub-region and the lifelong work he did to build regional unity through CARICOM.

As a former Prime Minister of Barbados and more recently as Chairman of LIAT’s Board of Directors, he recognized the importance of regional connectivity and LIAT’s role in supporting the socio-economic fabric of the region.

He chose to serve selflessly as our Chairman, and we are grateful for his leadership and guidance during these challenging times.

The Management and Staff of LIAT extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and the people of Barbados.