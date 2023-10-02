LIAT flights disrupted due to Tropical Storm Philippe

- Advertisement -

LIAT wishes to advise passengers that the following services will be cancelled due to the impending passage of Tropical Storm Phillippe on Monday, October 02, 2023.

The cancellations will affect several of our services.

Please note that the following flights have been cancelled for Today Monday, October 02, 2023:

• LI 343 from St. Vincent to St. Lucia – CANX

• LI 343 from St. Lucia to Antigua – CANX

• LI 343 from Antigua to St Maarten – CANX

• LI 343 from St. Maarten to Tortola – CANX

• LI 335 from Tortola to Antigua – CANX

Passengers are advised to check their e-mails or visit the LIAT website and social media pages for updates. Passengers who have been affected will be allowed to rebook with all change fees waived. We strongly advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking at 1-268-480-5601/2 if their flight will be affected.

LIAT will issue further updates and advisories via its website (www.liat.com) and social media platforms.

The management and staff of LIAT apologize for any inconvenience caused.