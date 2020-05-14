LIAT extends suspension of passenger services By LIAT

(PRESS RELEASE) – LIAT advised that it is extending the suspension of its passenger services to May 31, 2020 given the current border closures and travel restrictions within the regional network.

Chief Executive Officer, Julie Reifer-Jones, explained that the airline continues to monitor the efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and that the further extension is necessary at this time.

“While there are ongoing discussions about the reopening of borders, no firm date has been set to facilitate regional travel as yet,” she advised.

She noted that this essentially meant that passengers were unable to travel across the LIAT network.

Passengers booked during the extended period of suspension will automatically have their bookings cancelled and will receive full credit for future travel. Passengers will be able to rebook as soon as the airline announces the resumption of passenger services.

Reifer-Jones reassured the public that the airline was putting plans in place to resume operations as soon as there was a clear timeline by territories for the reopening of their borders.

“We have been working with our stakeholders to develop a plan for resuming flights when this is possible.”

The CEO also advised that the airline has in place strict cleaning protocols for its aircraft to ensure the health and safety of its passengers and staff.

The airline acknowledged that this was an extremely difficult time for its employees and other stakeholders across the region. While LIAT is operating with a skeletal staff, the CEO stated that the airline continues to offer charter and cargo services.