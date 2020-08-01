LIAT CEO resigns

Spread the love













LIAT’s CEO, Julie Reifer-Jones, has officially announced her resignation. She was the first female ever to hold the prestigious role with the regional carrier.

In a letter to staff, obtained by Observer media, the CEO confirmed her resignation effective yesterday. She noted in the letter that she had tendered her resignation earlier, but remained in the position at the behest of the shareholders and the board of directors.

The appointment of an administrator in the reorganisation effort for the airline seemingly paved the way for Reifer-Jones’ departure, with the CEO saying Charles Seaforth, “has been tasked with guiding the way forward for LIAT”.

In the letter, Reifer-Jones expressed gratitude to the staff for their support, and charged them to continue the fight in maintaining successful regional air travel.

Reifer-Jones was appointed LIAT’s chief financial officer (CFO) in 2008 and was subsequently made CEO in 2017.

Efforts to reach LIAT for further comment have been unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the LIAT creditors meeting – which was originally scheduled to take place yesterday – was stayed due to Seaforth’s appointment as administrator last week