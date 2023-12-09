LIAT back in air following November disruption

- Advertisement -

LIAT has resumed flights following its suspension of services due to maintenance issues in November.

“The company has been able to resolve the maintenance issues and resumed flying its regular schedule, which is currently open for sale, as of today, Thursday December 7, 2023,” the regional airline said in a recent release.

“LIAT wishes to apologise to all persons who were affected by the disruptions due to unscheduled maintenance issues. The company wishes to reiterate its commitment to the safety and comfort of passengers and crew as it continues to serve its current destinations.

“LIAT wishes to assure all customers that all employees will be working to ensure a smooth winter and Christmas travel season.”