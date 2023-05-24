LIAT aircraft to embark on ‘humanitarian mission’ to Guyana on A&B’s dime

- Advertisement -

By Orville Williams

[email protected]

As Antigua and Barbuda joins the rest of the region and the world in mourning this week’s fire tragedy in Guyana, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has authorised the use of LIAT aircraft to transport those injured in the incident to Barbados to receive specialised medical treatment on the twin island nation’s dime.

Guyanese President, Dr Irfaan Ali, has declared three days of national mourning after a devastating fire that engulfed a dormitory at the Mahdia Secondary School claimed the lives of 18 young girls and a boy early this week.

According to the country’s Department of Public Information (DPI), 13 of the girls and the boy died at the dorms as a direct result of the blaze, while five others died later in hospital.

In a letter to Dr Ali dated this Monday, PM Browne expressed sympathies on behalf of the government and people of Antigua and Barbuda, noting that “the heartbreak which their parents are suffering surely impel us all to act to bring calm and peace to those who grieve”.

The PM also said his government has learned of the injured students who the authorities in Guyana wish to fly out to Barbados to receive specialised medical treatment in an already identified burn unit.

In response, he told his Guyanese counterpart that he has “authorised the use of the LIAT ATR that is being used for commercial purposes to immediately proceed to Guyana, in order to airlift those injured students and their medical personnel to Barbados”.

Browne said too that, “working in collaboration with the court-appointed administrator, I have indicated that all costs are to be borne by Antigua and Barbuda”.

Multiple reports say the majority of the children that perished in the blaze belong to indigenous communities, while the youngest victim is said to be a five-year-old boy who is the son of the dormitory’s caretaker.

The doors of the dormitory, which housed an estimated 57 children, were apparently locked at the time of the fire, and the building’s windows were barred, giving the victims little chance to escape once the fire was discovered.

While the authorities are still investigating the incident, the latest word – up to news time – was that the fire was deliberately started.