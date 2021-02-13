Lewis slams 107 as T&T Red Force romp to five-wicket victory over Scorpions

Lewis’ 107 was made in just 92 balls and included eight fours and seven sixes.

Evin Lewis’ better than a run-a-ball century helped the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force romp to a five-wicket victory with 55 balls to spare over the Jamaica Scorpions at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday.

Lewis’ 107 was made in just 92 balls and included eight fours and seven sixes as the Red Force successfully chased down 258 for 6 made by the Scorpions.

The big-hitting Lewis featured in a 112-run second-wicket partnership with Jason Mohammed that laid the foundation for the Red Force chase after Lendl Simmons was trapped lbw without scoring, five balls into the first over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell.

When Mohammed got out for 28, Lewis put on 49 in quick time with Darren Bravo to maintain the momentum. Lewis was finally out to leave the Red Force at 161 for 3 at the end of the 25th, just 98 runs shy of the target. Those runs were quickly achieved as Darren Bravo and Nicholas Pooran mounted a fourth-wicket stand of 62 that took the Red Force to within 27 runs of victory with 77 balls left.

Bravo was unbeaten on a run-ball 59 that included two fours and five sixes, while Pooran hit six fours in his 43.

Captain Kieron Pollard was dismissed for one by Andre McCarthy who finished with 2 for 30. Dennis Bulli also took two wickets but was expensive, conceding 84 runs from his allotment of overs.

Earlier, Brandon King’s 97 was the backbone of the Jamaican innings but the Scorpions failed to capitalise. King and Andre McCarthy posted a third-wicket stand of 116 before McCarthy got out for 40 in the 33rd over to leave the Scorpions at 155 for 3.

However, Jamaica only managed 103 runs from the last 17 overs on a good batting pitch.

They only managed to get past 250, thanks to 43 from 44 balls by Rovman Powell, who also featured in a 46-run fifth-wicket partnership with Paul Campbell, who made 21.

Anderson Phillip took 3 for 66 from his 10 overs, while there was a wicket each for Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul and Akeal Hosein. (www.sportsmax.tv)