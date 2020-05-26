Lewis: LICB mulling possible three-day tournament

By Neto Baptiste

The Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) is in the process of formulating a three-day tournament that will fit into its annual calendar.

This is according to head of the organisation and former Antiguan opening batsman, Enoch Lewis, who said the board could formally make a decision by the end of May as to whether or not such a tournament would be viable.

“What we are doing now is that we are in the process of creating three-day cricket but probably in a different format, though. We have not finalised those decisions, but I believe we will do so by the end of this month as to how exactly we are going to go forward with it but I can say that I think all of the territories are in agreement that we need to get this done just to find a more cost effected way of doing so,” he said.

The LICB has not had its three-day tournament in over five years, pointing to a lack of sponsorship as the main reason.

“Well, I think we have explained that every year, a three-day tournament is part of what we put as one of the items, one of the deliverables but what invariably happens is that it’s costly; it is very costly to run cricket and it means bringing a team together,” he said. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought a halt to all cricket competitions across the globe according the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League.