Lewis Hamilton battles back as Sebastian Vettel wins Brazilian GP

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel took his first victory since July at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton battled from the back to finish fourth.

Vettel controlled the race after taking the lead from pole position man Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes at the start.

Hamilton, his fourth world title, won at the last race in Mexico, provided much of the excitement, carving through the field in the early laps as he attempted to make up for the crash in qualifying that left him at the back of the grid.

He was sixth within 20 laps, and into the lead on lap 30 as leaders Vettel, Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull made their pit stops.

Vettel cruised to a comfortable victory that served only as a reminder of what might have been for the German had his and Ferrari’s title campaign not collapsed in September and October because of a series of errors by driver and team. (BBC)