Lewis calls on gov’t to produce written report on SIDS4

An opposition MP is calling for the Gaston Browne administration to produce a report on the recently concluded fourth Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) conference.

MP Richard Lewis also wants details of any tax dollars spent on hosting the event, which attracted thousands of regional and international delegates.

The conference, held every 10 years, took place from May 27-30 at the American University of Antigua’s (AUA) newly constructed conference hall.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has been boasting about the successes of the conference, which he claims attracted about 5,000 delegates.

Lewis said he would prefer a written report about the summit’s successes or failures rather than relying solely on the prime minister’s opinion.

The MP said he is giving the government some time to formally report back to the public.

“However, we’d love to get a report from the government as to how things went, if any funds were expended from the tax dollars…what was the benefit to the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

“I hear the talk of 5,000 delegates from reports coming from within, I don’t think we had anything close to 5,000 delegates,” Lewis said.

Lewis added that his overall thoughts on the United Nations event are that it was beneficial for Antigua and Barbuda.

In a social media post, PM Browne said he was overflowing with pride and gratitude with Antigua and Barbuda being able to be a part of the historic event.

He said in spite of scepticism from many critics the “boundless capabilities of our united people” was put on display for the world.

Browne said his administration’s leadership during the event had reverberated across continents, being praised by representatives of the G7 countries for its committed support for the rights of SIDS.

The conference brought together high level officials from across the globe to chart a path towards prosperity for small island nations battling climate change, debt crises and the economic and social repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The next SIDS conference will be held in 2034.