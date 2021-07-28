Letter: UPP Leader congratulates new St Lucia PM

St Lucia’s new Prime Minister, Philip J Pierre

July 27, 2021

The Hon Philip J Pierre

Prime Minister-Elect of St Lucia

On behalf of the United Progressive Party (UPP), I am pleased to offer my sincere congratulations to you, Prime Minister-Elect Pierre, and to the St Lucia Labour Party on the resounding victory scored in the General Elections held yesterday, July 26.

Your overwhelming success confirms the confidence the electorate has vested in your party at a time when the region and, indeed, the Western World are looking for leadership that takes The People into account.

In this challenging period, when the uncertainties of Covid-19 threaten lives and health, industries and economies, we recognise that leadership demands new attitudes and flexible responses.

It will not be easy for any developing nation to make its way; therefore, our hope for you is that The People of St Lucia will bolster their support at the polls with patience, understanding, maturity and a long-term commitment to positive change.

Our hope, too, is that – individually and collectively – your new Administration will live up to the call you have answered.

Again, the United Progressive Party congratulates the St Lucia Labour Party on its electoral achievement and extends its very best wishes to The People of the beautiful “Helen of the West.”

Fraternally

Harold E Lovell

Political Leader