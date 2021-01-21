‘Let’s Go Higher Ministries’ touching lives from across the Atlantic

Spread the love













Pastor Liddie Owen

Barrels ready to be shipped

Food packages in Antigua and Barbuda to be distributed

Barrels are transported to be shipped

By Shermain Bique-Charles

Antigua and Barbuda’s pleas for food assistance during the coronavirus pandemic have triggered help from the ‘Let’s Go Higher Ministries’ based in Houston, Texas.

Pastor Liddie Owen, who started the movement almost 14 years ago, told Observer that she always had a keen interest in taking care of the less privileged.

“I grew up in a large family of 11 siblings, and many times I saw my mother find ways to stretch the food so that we could all eat. This upbringing taught me to be aware of the needs of others.

“The experience and compassion that was birthed as a child, little did I know would be the genesis of my helping hand ministry, Liddie’s Pantry,” she explained.

Owen’s faith then led her on a journey to Tortola, BVI, where she met a sister named Bridget Huggins, who later connected her to Antigua and Barbuda.

“As time went on, I was introduced to several pastors and ministers who expressed the needs of many hurting families; hearing those needs, moved me to take action to do what I was born to do.

“I now use my influence and platform to encourage others to donate.

God is good,” she said.

But the Covid-19 pandemic really changed things around for Liddie’s Pantry after she received a call from someone in Antigua about the cries of the less fortunate.

“One normal day in the summer of 2020, I received a call from a sister in Antigua. I hadn’t spoken to her for quite some time. She told me that her prayer group had been praying and asking God to make a way for some food to be sent to their group, to help the families in need,” she revealed.

She said that while praying, the Lord spoke to her and told her “call Pastor Liddie,” and she told the Lord, “Pastor Liddie lives in Texas”.

“Nevertheless, she obeyed and called. It was like an Elizabeth testimony; (Luke 1:41) the baby leaped in my belly, and I knew it was a call to say ‘Yes’; there was a demand for Liddie’s Pantry to send barrels to Antigua and Dominica,” Owen disclosed.

Let’s Go Higher Ministries has so far dished out over 30 barrels of food to the twin-island state where over 21 families are being fed on a bi-weekly basis continuously.

The government has been assisting in the process, allowing duty-free concessions on these barrels.

The food is sent to the local representative here, who informed Observer that these families have been receiving food packages since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The packages are prepared in such a way that they can feed a family for two weeks. We don’t want to publicise the matter too much as we want to remain committed to these families. We may increase that number as time goes by,” the agent disclosed.

“In an effort to ensure that there isn’t a shortage, we cannot go beyond the 21 families. We know there are many people in need, but for now, this is the wisest way to deal with the matter,” she added.

