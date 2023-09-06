Leroy King sanctioned over admissions made during Stanford criminal trial

- Advertisement -

By Orville Williams

[email protected]

Disgraced local finance watchdog Leroy King has been sanctioned by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over admissions he made during a criminal trial relating to Ponzi scheme boss, Allen Stanford.

King was extradited to the US in November 2019 after being charged by the US authorities with several offences relating to Stanford’s fraud scheme, in which the Texan misappropriated US$7 billion from his Stanford International Bank (SIB) to finance his personal endeavours.

A former head of Antigua and Barbuda’s Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC), King pleaded guilty to obstructing a proceeding before the SEC and to conspiracy to obstruct a Commission proceeding in United States v. Leroy King. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in February 2021.

The sanctions were agreed to in an offer that formed part of King’s plea agreement, and were revealed by the SEC in a lengthy document dated August 30.

King, 76, is “barred from association with any broker, dealer or investment adviser” and “barred from participating in any offering of a penny stock, including: acting as a promoter, finder, consultant, agent or other person who engages in activities with a broker, dealer or issuer for purposes of the issuance or trading in any penny stock, or inducing or attempting to induce the purchase or sale of any penny stock,” it read.

As the FSRC boss for approximately seven years, he “was responsible for Antigua’s regulatory oversight of the investment portfolio of Stanford International Bank, Ltd … which sold purported certificates of deposit to investors”.

The document also noted that in 2009, he “was a member of the board of directors of ASD Financial Services Corp (“ASD Financial”), a US-registered broker-dealer and investment adviser based in Miami, Florida”.

King admitted in connection with the plea agreement that he accepted more than half a million dollars in cash, Super Bowl tickets, and private jet flights as bribes in exchange for malfeasance that benefitted Stanford and his organisations.

The wrongdoings include: “causing the FSRC to fail to exercise its regulatory functions by independently verifying the existence and value of SIBL’s investments, instead relying on the numbers provided by Stanford, Davis [former Chief Financial Officer at the Stanford Financial Group (SFG), James Davis] and others,” “corruptly providing to Stanford, Davis, and others information about official inquiries that the FSRC had received from multiple regulators including the SEC” and “allowing Stanford and his employees to draft responses back to these regulators that contained false and misleading statements and assertions”.

King was even said to have facilitated the use of the FSRC letterhead on those responses, after which “the letter would be sent out as if it had been prepared by the FSRC”. He also made “false representations in response to the official inquiries of regulators, including the SEC”.

Stanford – the founder and former head of SIBL – was sentenced to 110 years in prison in June 2012 for his role in the two-decade investment fraud scheme.

According to the US Department of Justice, five other persons were convicted for their roles in the scheme and received sentences ranging from three to 20 years in federal prison.

The SEC has confirmed the legitimacy of the document and outlined the sanctions to Observer, but has declined to comment further on the matter or any related findings.