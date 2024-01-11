Leon Rodney: Local Cricket Boss Heads LOC for Pending ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon Rodney, is heading the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup carded for June 4-30 in the USA and the Caribbean.

Antigua will host a total of seven matches in the prestigious tournament with four of those matches coming in the group stages and three Super 8 matches spanning June 9-23 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Rodney said they are in the process of finalising the composition of the LOC that will be in charge of key logistical components pertaining to the country’s hosting of the matches.

“Unlike the past when you had just about five persons, it has to be a wider set-up right now for the type of details, because you’re looking at the police, EMS, so it’s a broad spectrum.

“So, we are just trying to get the people finalised that will make up the total composition so that when we liaison with the ICC committee on the ground that that they could be pointed in the right direction,” he said.

Rodney, who is also on the Board of Directors for Cricket West Indies (CWI), is anticipating a much tougher challenge than with previous tournaments.

“It’s going to be a lot of work, so let us be realistic about it because it’s a very big World Cup, unlike the two others we hosted. I think we did the women’s world cup in 2019 and the under-19s in 2022 so we will see what happens,” he said.

A total of 55 matches will be played between 20 teams in this year’s tournament, which will be played in the West Indies and the USA. The first round will be held across nine cities, making it the largest T20 World Cup in history.

The teams have been drawn into four groups of five each, with India drawn alongside Pakistan, Ireland, USA and Canada.

England will play Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman, with West Indies drawn alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, PNG and Uganda.

The fourth group has South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Netherlands along with Nepal.