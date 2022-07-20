Lendl Simmons retires from international cricket

- Advertisement -

West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons has retired from international cricket, according to an Instagram post from his sports agency 124notout on Monday.

The post further said that Simmons had written a letter to Cricket West Indies, last Friday, informing them about his decision to become a free agent and pursue opportunities on the franchise circuit.

Simmons’ international career spanned 16 years. He represented West Indies in eight Tests, 68 ODIs and 68 T20Is, scoring 3,763 runs across all formats. He made his ODI debut against Pakistan in Faisalabad in 2006. His T20I debut came a year later against England at The Oval and he made his Test debut in 2009 against England in Port-of-Spain.

Simmons has also enjoyed a stellar career in franchise cricket representing several teams like Mumbai Indians, Trinbago Knight Riders, Karachi Kings and Sylhet Sunrisers.

He is the leading run-scorer in CPL history with 2,629 runs from 91 innings including 20 half-centuries.

He also helped the Mumbai Indians to two IPL titles in 2015 and 2017, scoring a total of 1079 runs from 29 innings during his time with the franchise.

Simmons played a key role in West Indies’ triumph during the 2016 T20 World Cup, blasting a 51-ball 82 in the semi-final against hosts India. In total, Simmons scored 1,527 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 120.80, with nine half-centuries.

He last represented West Indies during the 2021 T20 World Cup. (www.sportsmax.tv)