Lemon thieves ordered to compensate farmer￼

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

After hundreds of lemons went missing from a farm in Old Road late last month, the theft prompted the owner to review the surveillance footage he had installed on the premises.

There he saw two men making off with his produce valued at $1,200.

Police investigations led to the arrest of 19-year-old Denris Josiah and 30-year-old Jamal Willock, both of Old Road.

They were subsequently charged with praedial larceny of 400 lemons.

The act was said to have been committed sometime on March 29 this year.

The two defendants appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards on Thursday and admitted their wrongdoing.

They were told to pay back the victim $600 each to cover to cost of the lemons they took.

Josiah has three months to pay the monies while Willock only has a month to make restitution.