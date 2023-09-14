Legislation ahead to address detention of mentally ill criminals

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

The Ministry of Health is helping draft new legislation to prevent police officers from arresting individuals who show signs of mental illness.

Instead, these individuals will be transported to Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital, which is set to be renamed under the new laws.

The legislation will align with the UN’s Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and other human rights principles. The matter was discussed during a recent forum on mental health legislation, with technical support from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

Dr Soumitra Pathare, a PAHO consultant, visited Antigua and held consultations with several parties, including Jasmine Helene DeSilva, the Acting Chief Prison Officer representing His Majesty’s Prison.

During a consultation, DeSilva highlighted the lack of training among prison staff and police officers in dealing with individuals with mental illnesses. The absence of suitable facilities in stations and prisons to accommodate such individuals was also noted.

The draft policy will include a provision that requires the police to hand over individuals with mental disorders to a specialist facility for evaluation and assessment. This is instead of taking them to the police station.

The PAHO representative emphasised the need for a dedicated place within the prison to house inmates with mental health issues. This is due to security reasons. The officers, nurses, and doctors assigned to the prison should be trained to manage such prisoners, he said.

Meanwhile, Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather, the country’s Prison Superintendent, expressed the need to upgrade the facilities at Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital to meet the needs of mentally ill inmates.

Currently, over 13 such inmates require separate housing from other prisoners.

According to Pennyfeather, the prison can only administer medication, and cannot provide inmates with the necessary mental health assistance. This pressing issue must be addressed immediately to ensure the well-being of prisoners with mental health conditions, he said.

On August 30, a prisoner named Josh Joyce escaped from the penal institution. He had been remanded for allegedly receiving stolen goods and reportedly suffered from mental health issues. The police were able to recapture him.

A day after Joyce’s escape, Rashawn “Turtle” Shabazz was shot by the police due to a disturbance he allegedly caused near the Perry Bay Supermarket. He had been released from prison days earlier and is also said to have mental health issues.

“The officers I have here are trained to deal with regular inmates. People trained to deal with those mentally challenged should also be trained beyond that. Other things could come into play aside from their daily routine,” Pennyfeather explained.

He added that he believes individuals with mental health conditions should never be incarcerated without proper mental health care.