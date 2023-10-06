Legal saga continues for Customs brokers: Committal hearing adjourned

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The protracted legal battle confronting Customs brokers Rowan Matthew and Foston George continues, with their committal hearing adjourned until December 7.

The men, who reside in Judges Hill Estate and Pares Village, respectively, are grappling with multiple charges related to alleged fraudulent activities involving the Customs and Excise Department, resulting in significant financial gains for them.

Matthew and George have been embroiled in no less than four cases of fraud, all committed to the High Court on different dates this year.

But just as things started to progress, they were summoned to court again on new charges for three different incidents.

The latest accusations encompass electronic forgery, cheating public revenue, and obtaining money by false pretence.

As in the previous cases, it is alleged that they exploited duty-free concession codes from the government to evade tax payments and to siphon funds from their clients.

In these latest charges, they are alleged to have obtained almost $83,000 in total from as far back as 2017.

In February, one of the cases where they are charged alongside Customs Officer Joesine Christian was committed to the May 2023 assizes.

In that matter, the three defendants are jointly charged with conspiracy to defraud in relation to a 2017 incident at Deep Water Harbour in which they reportedly gained a large sum of money from Customs.

Christian is also charged with cheating the public revenue and corruption in public office.

The two brokers are facing additional charges of obtaining money by false pretences and making a false declaration.

In May, Matthew and another Customs Officer, Jeanette Browne, saw their case sent up to the higher court for similar offences.

Then, in June, two more matters involving George and Matthew were committed for the duo to go before a High Court judge any time after September.

The two men are charged with cheating the public revenue, obtaining by false pretences, conspiracy to defraud, making a false declaration, electronic forgery, fraudulent conversion, and disposing of proceeds of crime — all in relation to offences believed to have been committed between January and August 2018.

They were further jointly charged with one count each of cheating the public revenue, conspiracy to defraud, making a false declaration, obtaining by false pretences, disposing of proceeds of crime, fraudulent conversion, and electronic forgery.

And, in each case, the defendants are said to have defrauded different individuals.