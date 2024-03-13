Leeward Islands Women handed fourth straight defeat in Regional Super 50 Competition

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

In a much-improved performance, the Leeward Islands Women lost by five wickets to the defending champions, Barbados.

They batted first, posting 255 for 5 from their allotted 50 overs as all-rounder Shawnisha Hector top scored with 56, Captain Amanda Edwards 55, Divya Saxena 51 and Jahzara Claxton 46.

Nia Cumberbatch was the most economical bowler for the Bajan team with one for 33.

Barbados started shakily but were able to bat in partnerships to get to the given target. Kyshona Knight struck 88 and Alliyah Alleyne got 59 in a partnership that cost the Leeward Islands over 150 runs.

There were a total of 35 extras bowled, which help the cause of the Bajan side.

Hector started with the ball picking up two for 48, while teenager Kimberly Anthony got 1 for 17.

They will play their final match against the Windward Islands Women on Wednesday.