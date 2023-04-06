Leeward Islands lose opener in CWI Under-15 Championships

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Top order batsman Earsinho Fontaine slammed a century at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, propelling the Windward Islands to a convincing 99-runs triumph over the Leeward Islands in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Under-15 Rising Stars Super 50 Championships on Tuesday.

Asked to bat by their opponents at the North Sound venue, Fontaine slammed 13 fours and two sixes on his way to 130 not out from 147 deliveries to help guide Windward Islands to an intimidating 263 for three in their 50 overs.

There was a half century for Johnathan Daniel who struck five fours and two sixes in his 52 off 55 deliveries before he was bowled by captain of the Leeward Islands team, Matthew Miller. Lythe Browne (1/30) and Tanez Francis (1/20), both picked up one wicket also.

Leeward Islands were then bowled out for 164 in 44.1 overs with their best effort coming from Jaheem Clarke who batted not out for his 40 from 32 deliveries. He struck five fours and two sixes. Miller chipped in with 26 from 47 balls and Eirette Richards made 23 from 49 all in a losing effort.

Elran Glasgow and Theo Richards were the pick of the bowlers for the Windward Islands. Glasgow snatched three for 14 from seven overs while Richards picked up his three for 15 runs off 6.1 overs.

Also on Tuesday, Trinidad & Tobago Under-15 defeated Guyana Under-15 by seven wickets at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG).

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Guyana were bowled out for just 75 in 32.4 overs. Only two batters got into double figures with Sohil Mohamed making 13 and Navin Boodwah making 11.

Trinidad & Tobago reached their target at 76 for three in 15.2 overs with Christian Lall hitting a top score of 32 off 27 balls. Emmanuel Lewis picked up 2/34 in five overs bowling for Guyana.

In the other match contested, Jamaica Under-15 defeated Barbados Under-15 by 18 runs at the Liberta Sports Club venue.

Scores: Jamaica – 165/10 in 42.3 overs; Demarco Scott 49; R’Jai Gittens 4/24. Barbados – 147 all out in 39 overs; Gadson Bowens 64, Justin Parris 47; Scott 3/13, Adrian Silvera 3/22.