Leading and sustaining a culture of transformation

By the Human Resource Professionals of Antigua and Barbuda

Times are changing and businesses must change with it if they are to remain relevant and survive. In today’s environment we must be agile in the way we set and execute business strategies. In the way we attract, hire, train, engage and retain talent and in the way we create rules and build policies for our businesses.

Wherever people live and work together, culture develops. Culture is spontaneous and most of the time develops organically. Organisational culture refers to the beliefs, values and attitudes that define a company. Transformation is a complete change in the appearance or character of something or someone. It is also defined as a dramatic change in form or appearance.

The words complete and dramatic for business may cause some anxiety, however for some of us this may be exactly what we need. Creating a culture of transformation for the company could mean abolishing certain practices and policies that no longer serve your purpose and adopting new methodologies that could be much more helpful.

Why is a culture of transformation important? Every modern organization must be willing and able to adapt to attracting the best talent, to remain competitive in the market and to reduce staff turnover and other business losses.

As you see, two of the three reasons presented have to do with people management. Traditionally, the role of HR was described as a department for the administration of personnel and to handle employees’ problems. But we have come a long way and now our responsibilities have expanded to a broad corporate competency aimed at gaining competitive advantage to achieve overall business objectives.

There is a shift happening and the drivers of this change include technological advances such as the improvements in mobile high-speed internet and the proliferation of artificial intelligence. But a shortage of the right talent, the emergence of demand roles and the imperative to upskill have also impacted the workplace in recent times.

Certain functions traditionally done by humans have been taken over by machines and technology, and this has created the need for us to upskill in certain areas. This has also created a demand for specific roles to support these technological advancements. However, they have produced new capabilities that have enabled us to mine data and make sound decisions based on the analysis of dependable data sets.

How do we prepare for the change? Firstly, conduct a thorough assessment of the company’s practices and analyze what works for the company and what does not. Be clear about who you are, how you operate and how you want to grow.

Ensure psychological safety in your workplace making it okay for our team members to provide feedback, feel valued for their opinions or even to make mistakes.

Appreciate staff for what they do and have them see how their work fits into the big picture. Encourage continuous learning and provide every staff member, from management to supervisors and line staff, with the opportunity to learn and grow with your organization.

As progressive people leaders, we should welcome the use of the available technology to attract and recruit the best talent and streamline the hiring and onboarding processes. We should become more comfortable with utilising HR information systems (HRIS) to collect employee and work data that would be required for sound decision-making on compensation, talent development and succession planning.

We should assist our organizations to become more human by promoting best practices that create a symbiotic environment that breeds productivity and success while being true to the concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The modern workforce comes with new challenges and leaders who inspire their team members to bring their best self to work will deliver higher engagement, more creativity and better business results. A better employee experience means a better bottom line.

Organizations that are resistant to change tend to be reactive and less strategic, leaving the culture of the organization vulnerable. Therefore, HR must spearhead cultural transformation, considering the organization’s external and internal environments, its vision, mission, strategic objectives, and core values.

Remember, however, that changes must be well thought out and should generate value for the business. It should lead to higher retention, sustained productivity and an engaged and fulfilled workforce.

HRPAB was registered in 2011 as a non-profit, professional association dedicated to the advancement of the HR profession for national development. HRPAB’s growing membership represents private and public organisations as well as independent consultants specialising in one or more areas of human resource management and development. You may contact us via email at [email protected] or on Facebook and Instagram @HRPro268.