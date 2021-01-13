Leadership change at ABHTA

Spread the love













The Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA) has bid farewell to its outgoing chairman, Vernon Jeffers Snr, who chaired it from May 2019 to January 2021.

“This past year has been one of challenges, resilience and change, however for me it has been one of reflection and growth; 2020 was the most challenging period for our tourism industry and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the membership of the ABHTA and the government of Antigua and Barbuda as we managed our way through the pandemic,” Jeffers Snr said in a release.

“I am now transitioning into a new role and must step away from my position as chairman of the ABHTA. It has been an extreme honour to have served in this capacity to support such a vibrant sector.

“Our industry will again reach to record-breaking levels; however, we must now navigate very carefully through these difficult times. I would like to offer my appreciation to all members of the ABHTA and our various industry partners for their support and collaboration during my tenure.”

Meanwhile, First Vice Chairman of the ABHTA, Alex de Brito has stepped up as interim chairman to the board of directors.

“The Association has benefited greatly from the chairmanship of Mr Jeffers. The pandemic presented a significant challenge to the membership of the Association however, Mr Jeffers’ leadership was invaluable and helped to chart the course during a very uncertain time.

“On behalf of the board of directors, thank you Sir, for your service to the Association, we all wish you continued growth and success,” de Brito remarked.