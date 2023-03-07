Leader of the Opposition reacts to Barbados’ court decision on civil servants in active politics

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Leader of the Opposition Jamale Pringle has reacted to a case that could have wider regional and local implications as, last week, a High Court judge in Barbados ruled that regulations barring civil servants from engaging in active politics were unconstitutional.

This decision could have implications for Antigua and Barbuda as an election petition against the United Progressive Party’s (UPP) Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon—a former civil servant—over his election as a Member of Parliament is currently before the High Court.

Simon, who was recently sworn in as the Member of Parliament for St Mary’s South, is being challenged by Casworth Aaron on behalf of the ruling Labour Party on the grounds that his initial nomination was void.

Simon resigned a week after he was nominated but two weeks before election day.

Speaking to Observer media after last week’s budget presentation, Pringle said that the case was being reviewed by the UPP and reiterated his party’s position that there should not be a blanket ban on civil servants in politics.

“It is something that we believe should also form part of Antigua and Barbuda and I don’t see the need [for] public servants [to not] participate in political activities; it should depend on the level of administrative level you are on.

“I don’t see why a person on the level of a regular worker in the government system … should be excluded from political activities,” Pringle said.

The Barbados decision focused on whether preventing civil servants from being involved in politics was reasonably required for the proper performance of their functions.

However, as the case is not legally binding in other Caribbean jurisdictions, how impactful the decision will be in Antigua and Barbuda remains to be seen as the public awaits the next election petition hearing.

Pringle said he was confident that Simon will win his case.