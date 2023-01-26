Leader of the Opposition outlines strategies, plans for new Parliamentary term

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, Jamale Pringle, has disclosed his and his party’s plans and strategies for their next five years in the Lower House of Parliament.

During the 2018-2022 Parliamentary term, Pringle served as the lone representative for the main opposition, the United Progressive Party (UPP).

However, he will now be leading a new team into the House of Representatives after Algernon Watts, Kelvin Simon, Anthony Smith Jr, and Richard Lewis were all victorious in their respective electoral contests.

“It is not business as usual; we are going to use the courts, we are going to challenge the government and we are going to update the people on our requests through public rallies, different interviews and townhall meetings,” Pringle said.

“We are going to have a robust time in the opposition fighting for the rights of people and finding the information and sharing with the people.”

The newly constructed opposition bench will also include the re-elected representative for Barbuda, Trevor Walker, and independent representative for St Peter, the former Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) Parliamentarian, Asot Michael.

“I am now not just the Leader of the UPP, I am Leader of the Opposition, so even Asot Michael who is on the opposition bench we have to engage as an opposition,” Pringle stated.

“I am going to make sure that we caucus regularly before going to the public because we must have the understanding that we are one opposition.”

Topping the agenda for the new opposition, according to Pringle, will be investigating the matter of Antigua Airways. The airline has been at the centre of controversy since last summer’s announcement of its establishment, exacerbated by questions over the immigration status of its West African passengers.

“We believe if you are bringing nearly 1,000 persons into the country, there must be some sort of plan as to how you are going to manage it.

“I don’t want persons to get us wrong — it is not about persons coming to Antigua, because we welcome people to Antigua and Barbuda; it is the manner in which [this occurred].

“I know some persons that are in a particular apartment, they don’t even have food; the owner of the apartment is providing for them,” he said.

Newly re-appointed Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin told local media this week that he would be calling for the cancellation of flights to Antigua bringing travellers from West Africa.

Pringle called on the government to “immediately” explain the situation relating to Antigua Airways, which brought hundreds of Africans from Nigeria to Antigua and Barbuda between November and December 2022.

The controversy surrounding Antigua Airways arose as passengers were reportedly without accommodations and some told Observer that the country was simply a transit stop as they seek to make their way to other countries.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Leader also hinted at the strategy that will be employed once the first sitting of Parliament is convened at a date to be announced.

“We are going [to have] different MPs ‘marking’ the government. So we are going to have persons who have responsibility on the opposition side to deal with agriculture, education, sports, Carnival and the arts, finance, works, infrastructure, and energy.

“We are going to utilise all avenues in Parliament to get information for the people of Antigua and Barbuda, including questions to ministers and questions to the Prime Minister,” Pringle explained.