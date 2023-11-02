Lawyer to appeal sentence of convicted rapist

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The attorney representing Leon Riley, who was recently convicted and sentenced for rape and serious indecency, has expressed dissatisfaction with both the conviction and the sentence. Consequently, he has stated his intention to file an appeal in the case.

Justice Ann Marie Smith sentenced Leon Riley to 18 years for the rape charge, and 9 years for serious indecency. These sentences were ordered to be run consecutively.

Riley’s legal battle began when he was initially charged in April 2016, leading to a conviction by a jury and a 15-year prison sentence imposed by Justice Keith Thom.

However, his conviction was overturned by the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal in November 2021 due to a legal technicality, resulting in his release.

A retrial was subsequently ordered, and it took place in May, this time under the supervision of a new judge, Justice Ann-Marie Smith.

In June, following the retrial, a new jury panel found Riley guilty, leading to his incarceration while awaiting sentencing.

During the sentencing hearing, Riley’s lawyer, Wendel Alexander (formerly known as Wendel Robinson), asserted that his client maintained his innocence and had expressed his distress (while in tears) about the situation numerous times.

Nonetheless, Riley received a prison term of 18 years, with the 1,137 days he spent on remand set to be deducted.

In response to the conviction and sentence, Riley’s lawyer indicated that he is not satisfied and intends to pursue the matter in a higher court, because in the previous case, it was stated that “the case was not a particularly strong prosecution case,” and he is therefore surprised that he was found guilty.

“And more interesting, that he was sentenced to seve more years than in the previous trial for the same matter,” the lawyer exclaimed.

This charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.