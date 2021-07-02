Lawyer claims alleged gas station robber was shot in police custody

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The legal representative for attempted robbery accused Shadesha Phillip is claiming that his client was shot while in police custody and not during the police chase.

Phillip made her first appearance before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday with her lawyer Wendel Robinson.

Robinson surprised the court with allegations that his client was not shot while trying to evade the police.

The 23-year-old Gray’s Farm woman is charged with the attempted robbery of Golden Grove Service Station.

She is said to be one of two assailants who allegedly attempted to rob a female pump attendant on June 24.

According to a police press release, “the police responded to the report and were fired upon. During the exchange of fire, Phillip was shot and was treated at the Sir Lester Bird Mount St John’s Medical Centre for a gunshot wound to her leg”.

But the lawyer said in court, “I intend to produce videos where the accused was shot after by the police.”

Robinson added, “The videos show that when escorted from the police vehicle she was walking perfectly.”

Phillip was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison as the magistrate does not have jurisdiction to grant bail.

Thereafter, Robinson requested that the prosecution disclose the medical form and discharge form as he plans to use them in the High Court for his client’s bail application.

The prosecution did not see the pertinence of the request but obliged.

The magistrate ordered them to give the documents to the defence within seven days.

Phillip is expected to return to court on November 10 to find out if there is enough evidence against her to send her case up to the High Court.

Meanwhile, the police are still searching for the second suspect said to be involved in the incident.

A reward of $25,000 is offered to anyone who can provide the police with credible information leading to the arrest of that suspect and other persons involved in the recent incidents of robberies and shootings.

Anyone with information can contact the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914.

In Cabinet this week, the Attorney General addressed how the constabulary intends to deal with the spate of robberies.

“A greater police presence is planned, including police on bicycles, more foot patrols within the centre of commerce, and police cars with beacons going that silently announce their presence.

“More stop-and-search events will be carried out of those who may conceal unlicensed firearms in their backpacks and on their persons,” the Cabinet notes stated.