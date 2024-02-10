Lawyer calls for dismissal of ongoing battery case involving Dean Jonas

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Lawyers representing former Member of Parliament for St George, Dean Jonas, are pushing for the dismissal of the case against him, which has been in the court for almost a year.

The ex-Minister of Social Transformation and Gender Affairs is facing charges of resisting arrest, using threatening language, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery, stemming from an incident at his Scott’s Hill residence on February 23, 2023.

Attorney Wendel Alexander recently lodged a no-case submission, urging Magistrate Dane Hamilton Jnr to dismiss the case on various grounds.

Alexander argued in his written submission that Jonas has no case to answer because the initial proceedings were initiated without written authorisation from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), as required by the Criminal Prosecutions Service Act of 2017.

Alexander also cited precedent from the case of Wayne Worrell v the Commissioner of Police and the Attorney General, where Justice Ann-Marie Smith ruled that charges brought without prior authorisation were unlawful.

He emphasised that although the Act has been amended since, Jonas’ case predates the amendment, and forcing him to face trial now would be unduly prejudicial, given the significant time that has passed.

The prosecution is expected to counter the application, after which the Magistrate will make a ruling on the matter on April 11.

The alleged incident leading to Jonas’ charges reportedly arose from a dispute between him and the mother of one of his children over child custody.

Jonas is also represented by Attorney George Lake.