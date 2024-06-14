Lawyer argues against potential prejudice in mother-daughter traffic case

- Advertisement -

A court has decided to consolidate charges against a police officer and her daughter at the centre of a major traffic accident.

This decision follows arguments from their lawyer, Michael Archibald, who contended that addressing some charges in the Magistrates’ Court could prejudice his clients when other charges are presented in the High Court.

The case involves Senior police officer Tulip Horsford who is facing criminal charges alongside her daughter La-Shanti Cooper for traffic offences which reportedly led to the fatal accident that claimed the life of an 18-year-old youth.

The incident occurred on May 18, 2023 on All Saints Road near the John I Martin Race track.

Police responded to reports of an accident involving a Toyota BB Motor car reportedly owned by Horsford.

Reports indicated that Cooper was driving from east to west at high speed when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid off the southern side of the road and collide with a column. The impact propelled the car to the northern side of the road.

Keane Gregoire, an alleged passenger in the vehicle, sustained multiple injuries and died in the hospital the following day.

Initially, Cooper, then 19, reportedly denied being the driver and claimed that the driver fled the scene.

After a thorough investigation, Horsford, a member of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda for over 20 years, was charged with permitting her daughter to drive her vehicle without the requisite insurance.

Cooper, who held a learner’s permit, was charged with various offences including driving without a licensed driver present, driving without L plates, driving without insurance coverage, driving without a licence, and causing Gregoire’s death by dangerous driving.

The latter charge is the most serious and warrants being brought before a Judge while the others could be heard by a Magistrate.

The prosecution indicated a desire to commit the charge of causing death by dangerous driving to the High Court while addressing the other charges in the lower court.

However, both the defence attorney and the court expressed concerns that media coverage could bias the jury when the indictable case is heard.

As a result, the entire case will be committed on September 10.