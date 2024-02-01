Lawsuit continues against local firm’s ex-shareholders over EC$1M transfers 

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

A local property development company which is suing its ex-chairman, along with a former shareholder and his daughter, over apparently unauthorised money transfers has won an appeal against the trio.

Redcliffe Holdings Limited will now proceed with its lawsuit against former shareholders Edward Meyer, his daughter Kathleen Meyer, and the firm’s ex-Chairman William Cooper.

The case revolves around several money transfers from the company’s bank account for the direct or indirect benefit of the two Meyers.

In 2021, the board authorised the sale of its main asset, the ABI Financial Centre Building, which was completed on September 2 that year.

Between September 6 and 14, Edward Meyer and William Cooper, both directors of the company’s board at the time, signed two cheques amounting to EC$1 million in favour of Edward Meyer.

The larger cheque of EC$900,000 was reportedly deposited into Kathleen Meyer’s bank account.

On December 17, the two men also allegedly co-authorised a wire transfer of more than EC$2 million from Redcliffe Holdings’ bank account to a company beneficially owned by William Scott, another shareholder.

However, it was later alleged by the former chairman that the wire transfer had been hacked online and was being investigated.

It is claimed that the two men signed another cheque three days later transferring EC$410,000 into a BMS Investment Holdings Limited bank account.

The beneficial owner of BMS, who also had shares in Redcliffe Holdings, was claimed to be William Cooper.

Upon discovery of their actions, Redcliffe Holdings demanded in writing that Cooper and Meyer immediately return the money withdrawn or transferred.

Although Cooper did return the EC$410,000, Meyer resigned as a director of the company without returning the money taken.

Redcliffe Holdings, in its claim, accused Edward Meyer of abusing his office, depositing $900,000 into Kathleen Meyer’s account with the intent of concealing or withholding it, and sought damages including for misfeasance.

They said that they suffered losses of more than EC$3 million ($3,149,874.83) and sought, among other reliefs, an injunction ordering the Meyers to repay the $1 million.

However, the accused filed a counterclaim, denying that the firm was entitled to those damages, and sought declaratory relief.

Additionally, the accused shareholders asked the court to order Redcliffe Holdings to provide security for the costs in line with the Companies Act, claiming that the firm would be unable to pay them if they were successful in their defence.

Redcliffe Holdings appealed the High Court judgement issued in April 2023 which found that the company had to pay to the court a security of EC$283,998.74 as the High Court judge felt that the company was “impecunious”, meaning it had very little funds.

According to the company’s attorney — to whom Observer media reached out for clarification – Redcliffe Holdings complied with the High Court order to pay that security in May last year.

“The appeal was commenced due to my client’s belief that the decision to order security for costs was wrong in law,” she explained.

“The Court of Appeal considered the written and oral submissions by the parties and agreed that the master erred in granting security for costs and dismissed the High Court application on the basis that my client was not impecunious.”

Chief Justice Dame Janice Pereira, who heard the appeal, ordered the return of the security paid by Redcliffe within 10 days of the order.