Lawmen seize 23 pounds of cannabis at airport

Police and Customs officers intercepted a total of 23 pounds of cannabis during two separate drug operations conducted at the VC Bird International Airport on Wednesday.

In one of the seizures, two cardboard boxes containing 10.5 pounds of cannabis with an estimated street value of EC$84,000 were discovered at the cargo shed area, while the second seizure uncovered 12.3 pounds of the illegal substance worth EC$73,800 concealed inside a cardboard box.

The drugs were taken to Police Headquarters where officers continue to investigate the matter.

Just last week, the two law enforcement agencies intercepted more than half a million dollars’ worth of cannabis and other banned substances at the two main ports of entry.

The most recent seizure occurred on May 20 at the Deep Water Harbour, when a barrel containing two pounds of cannabis, 33 packs of cannabis-infused edible candy, and 295 cannabis cigarettes were discovered during a search. The items carried an estimated street value of EC$18,036.

A similar operation, which was also conducted at the same location a day before, discovered 20 pounds of cannabis valued at EC$160,000 among food items, and earlier in the week, 83.4 pounds of cannabis with a street value of EC$494,400 was also intercepted.