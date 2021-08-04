Lawmen launch search for prison escapee

The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda (RPFAB) and Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) have launched a manhunt for remanded inmate, Asquith Greene, who escaped custody from Her Majesty’s Prison Covid-19 quarantine facility at Crabb’s Peninsula, on August 1.

This allegedly occurred when the inmates were released from their cells to have breakfast.

According to sources, Greene made a run and scaled the perimeter fence and ran off into the bushes.

Last report as of August 2nd indicated that Greene was last spotted on the main road leading to Parham from Crabb’s Peninsula.

He was still at large up to press time Tuesday.

The escaped prisoner is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, dark in complexion and weights 150 pounds. He has a low afro haircut with a significant portion of his hair shaved off on the left rear of his head with an exposed wound.

Anyone knowing of his whereabouts or last known location is asked to contact the RPFAB or Her Majesty’s Prison Administration at 462-0125 or 4620503.