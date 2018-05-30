Law firm says no to ONDCP looking in on clients

At least one law firm has written to the Antigua and Barbuda Bar Association saying that it will not allow the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy to inspect its clients’ records.

Writing on behalf of Daniels, Phillips, & Associates, attorney at law, Warren Cassell, says the firm’s stance is based on the fact that the ONDCP is a law enforcement body that has the power of investigations and is also investigating some of the same clients.

Cassell says the issue of conflict of interest also comes to the forefront.

He questions how the ONDCP can be investigating lawyers’ clients and at the same time be seeking to search the files of the said clients? 

Daniels, Phillips, & Associates says its position is that the contents of their client’s files and advice are protected by legal privilege.

The firm says that any inspection will give the impression that lawyers are collaborating with law enforcement agencies.  This threatens to undermine confidence in attorneys, he says.  
