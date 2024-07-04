Law enforcement and judicial professionals attend training on restorative justice

- Advertisement -

Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel, chairperson of both the local Child Justice Board and the National PACE Justice working committee

A group of justice sector professionals recently convened at the Trade Winds Hotel for a two-day training programme focused on restorative justice, criminal mediation, and juvenile justice.

The event, organised by the Partnership of the Caribbean and the European Union on Justice (PACE Justice) regional programme, brought together magistrates, lawyers, probation officers, family court staff, police, and prison officers.

Restorative justice aims to resolve conflict and repair harm by encouraging those who have caused harm to consider the damage they have done, giving them the opportunity to put things right, and offering victims the opportunity to have this acknowledged and to have amends made.

Cristalle Gemon, Team Lead for the PACE Justice Project

Key attendees included Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel, chairperson of both the local Child Justice Board and the national PACE Justice working committee, alongside Cristalle Gemon, Team Lead for the PACE Justice Project, and Venessa Untiedt, Project Specialist and liaison with the Europe Latin America Programme of Assistance against Transnational Organised Crime (EL PAcCTO.)

The PACE Justice Project aims to enhance the institutional capacities of Caribbean law enforcement and judicial bodies in managing criminal cases effectively and efficiently.

Venessa Untiedt, Project Specialist and liaison with EL PAcCTO