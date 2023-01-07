Law enforcement agencies record first major drug seizure for 2023

- Advertisement -

The Police and Customs Department seized a sizeable amount of cannabis at one of the country’s main ports of entry on Friday.

According to a press release, the law enforcement agencies conducted a joint drug operation at the Deep Water Harbour and discovered 52 vacuum-sealed packages of cannabis weighing 52 pounds.

The controlled drug, which was valued at EC$312,000, has been recorded as the first major drug seizure for the year.

In 2022, several million dollars’ worth of cannabis were seized between the two main ports of entry — the Deep Water Harbour and the VC Bird International Airport — by the two law enforcement agencies.

This included 7.5 pounds of hashish found washed ashore in Barbuda in December.