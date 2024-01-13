Law Cup cricket match returns after three year hiatus as legal fraternity set to face medal fraternity

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The usually anticipated Law Cup is set for a return this year as the legal fraternity across Antigua and Barbuda celebrates Law Week 2024.

According Attorney at Law and former national and Leeward Islands youth cricketer, Loy Weste, this year’s Law Cup will see individuals from within the justice system take on a team of individuals from within the medical fraternity in a T20 clash with the winners set to walk away with the ultimate prize, the championship trophy and, of course, bragging right for an entire year.

“I know we played against the media a couple of times and we got our skin washed the last time o we had to take a little break from that so essentially, what we are doing now is that we want to see if we can create a sort of tri-series type of thing. We have reached out to the doctors and they have responded positively so they have a team together right now and we are going to have our game this Saturday night, starting at 6:00 pm at the Dredgers playing field, lawyers against doctors,” he said.

Last held in 2020, the media team captured the grand prize.

Weste highlighted a number of other activities that will form part of this year’s celebrations.

“We have a feeding day where we will be reaching out to the community and feeding persons that are impoverished. We also have a family day where we are going to be giving legal advice to individuals as part of the legal aid center, giving legal advice to individuals who have family issues and this one you don’t have to pay for. Volunteers are coming through and we’re going to make sure people get good advice on issues that are plaguing their families so if they have questions about child support, questions about custody then they can come forward,” he said.

Saturday’s clash will bowl off at 6:00 pm at the Dredgers playing field.