Latisha Browne: The inspiring journey of a pioneering police officer

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

In a world where gender stereotypes and societal norms often dictate career paths, Latisha Browne stands out as a beacon of inspiration, breaking barriers and defying expectations as a female police officer.

Her journey from criminology student to forensic expert is not only impressive, but it serves as a testament to the power of determination and passion in achieving one’s goals.

Browne’s story begins with a love for criminology that she showed as a child, which blossomed as she studied at the Antigua State College.

Her mother, noting her daughter’s fascination, recommended she pursue studies in law, at which point she switched to the A Levels from the Commercial Department.

Thereafter, a chance opportunity during her university studies in criminology and sociology at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus led to her gaining real-life experience with her long time passion.

While back on island during her Christmas vacation, a family friend, Latoya Lake-Marshall, who is now the Forensic Director at the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force, recognised her potential and encouraged her to apply for an internship with the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.

What started as a temporary assignment became an ongoing one as she spent every break she had from university working in the forensics department, getting practical experience.

Forensic Technician and Crime Scene Investigator Constable Latisha Browne

Thanks to her internship with the forensic unit of the police force, Browne was able to provide her classmates with knowledge from the hands-on training that she’d gotten.

Upon graduating from university in 2018, Browne made the bold decision to pursue a career in law enforcement and enrolled to become an officer.

Initially, she was assigned to the Human Resources Department before being sent to work at the Gray’s Farm police station, which she said helped give her a wide variety of experiences and molded her into a well-rounded officer.

Despite the traditionally male-dominated nature of the profession, she embraced the challenge with unwavering determination.

Sworn in as a recruit in December 2018, Browne embarked on her journey in the force, determined to make a difference.

Throughout her training and early career, Browne faced numerous hurdles.

As one of only four females in her cohort of 50 individuals, she encountered the challenges of keeping up physically with her male peers, but excelled, thanks to her dedication to succeed in her chosen career and the camaraderie she built with her fellow female recruits.

“Being on a course, being in a male-dominated sphere, it was not easy, especially when it came to the PT (physical training), but what we girls had was the togetherness when it came to doing anything, especially the barrack room inspection. Hands down, we would win that all the time,” she told Observer.

Her dedication and hard work paid off when she was recognised as the best turned-out recruit in her cohort, a testament to her commitment to excellence.

Four months following her training, Browne was assigned to the forensic department, where she became fascinated with the specialised field of firearms investigations.

According to Browne, when she first entered that department, it was mostly males, but over the years she has seen an increase in women entering the field of forensics.

She went on to pursue further education during the Covid-19 pandemic, acquiring her post-graduate diploma in forensic investigation.

She is now following her new-found love for firearms investigations to become the second forensic firearms expert, and the only female expert in that field within the region, with the only other expert being Graham Husband from Barbados.

As she delved deeper into her work, she realised the importance of serving as a role model for other women aspiring to careers in law enforcement and forensic science.

Outside of her duties as a police officer – she recently joined the Caribbean Association of Forensic Science, affording herself a wider network to reach and teach others about the profession – Browne is actively involved in community outreach and youth mentorship programmes.

“Our economy is overpopulated with doctors, lawyers, teachers. You’ll rarely find that careers such as a forensic specialist or an ecologist are mentioned by youth choosing careers. So I told myself that whatever it takes for me to go out and push it a little bit more, [I will do],” she said.

As a leader in the 18th Antigua Girl Guides Unit, she empowers young girls to pursue their passions and overcome obstacles, instilling in them the same sense of resilience and determination that has guided her own journey.

When asked what advice she gives to other women, Browne shared how she inspires herself.

“Don’t be afraid to toot your own horn, because it starts with you. If you don’t toot your horn, Baby Girl, nobody else is gonna do it for you. So every chance I get, I say ‘Leticia, you did a damn good job’.”

She also encourages women to be supportive to other women, and commend those who are succeeding and working hard towards their goals.

Browne also shared her mantra for whenever she is faced with negativity.

“Even though the negative comes my way, I’m like, OK, but what is your why? Why you want to do this? What will be the outcome if I do this? Think about the whys and what ifs.”

Today, Browne continues to push boundaries and challenge stereotypes, paving the way for future generations of female police officers and forensic experts.

As she continues to inspire others with her remarkable journey, Browne remains a shining example of what it means to break barriers and pursue dreams relentlessly.