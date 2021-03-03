Latest price index shows increased cost for transport and communication

Spread the love













By Kadeem Joseph

With residents already feeling the economic strain caused by the harsh economic conditions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by the Statistics Division is showing that residents have had to fork out more for transportation, communication and household equipment and routine maintenance.

The latest CPI report which compares the cost of goods and services in January 2021 compared to that of January 2020 indicate that on average people paid 9.1 per cent more for transport and 8.6 percent more for communication, while furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance all rose by 7.6 percent.

After a year where the health of the populace came into steep focus, the report shows that residents have also had to pay more for health, which increased by 2.9 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

However, with limitations of recreation and cultural activities due to Covid-19 safety protocols in effect for almost a year, the CPI study shows that residents had to pay 10.3 percent less for these services this January.

Residents also paid less for clothing, food wear, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels this January compared to January of 2020.

The cost of food, however, remained unchanged over the last twelve months according to the Statistics Division, despite residents having to pay more for milk, cheese and eggs which rose by 2.9 percent.

Shoppers had to pay 5.6 percent more for preserved milk and other milk products.