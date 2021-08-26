Latest murder victim identified as Dominican national

The man who was killed on Tanner Street earlier tonight has been identified as a Dominican national.

He’s been named locally as Ricardo Christman. He was shot and killed after 9 pm.

Christman had just come from work and was reportedly playing domino with his friends, when the gunman came on foot, unmasked and fired several shots at the 31 year old.

Observer understands that the man was shot several times in the back and twice in the head.

Meanwhile, there is news that a second person was injured during the incident.

Observer is awaiting official word on the incident from police.